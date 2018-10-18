Things to do in Zagreb this October
Zagreb snaps back into life during October: the locals are cajoled home from the coast and the city awakes from its seasonal slumber. Forget about the rain, cooler temperatures and shorter evenings - there's plenty to keep you busy this month. Here's our pick of the best events and things to do in October 2018.
Repetitor: October Zagreb Tour
Sometimes your enthusiasm for a local band or club night can gradually be eroded after lengthy periods of being subjected to songs presented in a language you don't understand. Without knowledge of the text, you're no doubt missing some of the music's emotional impact. You will never have that problem at a Repetitor concert.The hypnotizing and dangerous energy of Repetitor's concerts have been enjoyed all across Europe, at festivals from Vilnius in Lithuania, to the sunny shores of Spain and everywhere inbetween. This, despite the fact that they sing in Serbian. The language barrier is irrelevant with Repetitor, as their raw and often aggressive emotion sweeps through their back-to-basics rock n roll sound, which is frequently distorted in acknowledgement of the post-grunge, noise rock age. At times comparable to The White Stripes or The Black Keys, Repetitor nevertheless offer something wholly their own, capable of Zeppelin-esque, monster heavy, blues riffs and mesmirizing quiet sections that could almost reference Balkan traditional musics.In 2017 the band, who have released three brilliant albums, played three consecutive nights in three different clubs in their hometown of Belgrade. This Zagreb tour repeats the format, with Repetitor appearing at Medika/Attack on Thursday 18, at KSET on Friday 19 and at Vintage Industrial Bar on Saturday 20. Each night will hold different local support, details of which are yet to be released.
Bučijada - Pumpkin Festival
This large, three day festival of the pumpkin comes at just the right time of year, not just because it's the harvest time for these sometimes gargantuan vegetables, but also because it's Halloween season. There's an all day programme of events here catering for young and old, with cookery presentations and activities for children. There is usually a music programme attached to, with concerts going on late into the evening.
International Animation Day
The seventeenth annual International Animation Day will be celebrated over a whole weekend here in Zagreb. Tuškanac cinema will play host to the event, screening animation shorts and films from 10am until 10pm, enabling younger guests to visit in the daytime and those older to stay up for a little longer. Along with projections of animated films, there will be fun workshops for kids and organisers will talk to some filmmakers whose work is included in the presentations. There will also be an exhibition and a music listening section.