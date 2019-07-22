Three inspiring hotels in Istria

If you are looking to stay on an island, but still have easy access to Poreč, consider Valamar Collection Isabella Island Resort. A free boat ride takes you to the island of Sveti Nikola, a crowd-free getaway completely surrounded by lush Mediterranean vegetation, pine trees, landscaped gardens and the pristine blue of the Adriatic. Here, five choices of lodgings – hotel, villas, V-Level villas, suites and apartments – sit alongside a sports centre, spa complex, three pools containing seawater and freshwater options (two of which are heated) and seven individually themed beaches. Adults can choose the secluded Val Riviera Relax Beach, families have four beach options dotted around the island, while exclusive V-Level guests have their own private beaches and private pools too.



For active travellers, sports activities are around every corner and you can start the day with yoga or aerobics, hire a motorboat, go parasailing, rent a kayak, or learn how to dive, surf, sail or SUP. A communal game of beach volleyball or street basketball can bookend another perfect day.



Those looking to maintain their fitness routine can sign up for one of the Stay Fit programmes, featuring at least five activities each day with aqua aerobics, Nordic walking, Zumba and Pilates to choose from. Holidays have never been so healthy.