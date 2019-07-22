Three inspiring hotels in Istria
Where to stay and relax in Istria with Valamar
Picture-postcard Istria has something to offer everyone, from families and romantic couples looking to relax to those seeking a more active holiday. Whatever holiday you’re looking for, you can expect the finest service and gastronomy of the highest standard at Valamar’s luxury 5-star resorts. Whether you’re coming as a couple, as a family or as a group of active travellers, you can make the 5-star options near Poreč and Rabac your base before exploring the beautiful surroundings of Istria. The Istrian peninsula gleams with lush greenery, crystal-clear sea and offers unforgettable cuisine. Now the choice depends on if you are looking to relax or get active in the sun.
Find your perfect holiday with Valamar
Valamar Collection Marea Suites
Opened in 2019, the Valamar Collection Marea Suites comprise superior V-Level luxurious lodgings for families, with balconies and sea views, just steps away from a sandy beach in its own cove. Surrounded by dense pine forest ten minutes from the historic centre of Poreč, the Valamar Collection Marea Suites has four pools for all ages – a shallow splash pool for babies, a children’s pool lined with water slides, an infinity sea-water pool alongside the Beat Beach Club, and a huge activity pool with an equally spacious area for sunbathing.
Parents can take advantage of the professional child-care and babysitting services on site, entertainment programmes and playrooms cater to children up to 12, while a Teen Hangout zone, sports and gaming tournaments, and an open-air cinema appeal to 13s and over. If that’s not enough, tennis courts, a spa centre and gym are available. It’s total paradise.
Valamar Collection Isabella Island Resort
If you are looking to stay on an island, but still have easy access to Poreč, consider Valamar Collection Isabella Island Resort. A free boat ride takes you to the island of Sveti Nikola, a crowd-free getaway completely surrounded by lush Mediterranean vegetation, pine trees, landscaped gardens and the pristine blue of the Adriatic. Here, five choices of lodgings – hotel, villas, V-Level villas, suites and apartments – sit alongside a sports centre, spa complex, three pools containing seawater and freshwater options (two of which are heated) and seven individually themed beaches. Adults can choose the secluded Val Riviera Relax Beach, families have four beach options dotted around the island, while exclusive V-Level guests have their own private beaches and private pools too.
For active travellers, sports activities are around every corner and you can start the day with yoga or aerobics, hire a motorboat, go parasailing, rent a kayak, or learn how to dive, surf, sail or SUP. A communal game of beach volleyball or street basketball can bookend another perfect day.
Those looking to maintain their fitness routine can sign up for one of the Stay Fit programmes, featuring at least five activities each day with aqua aerobics, Nordic walking, Zumba and Pilates to choose from. Holidays have never been so healthy.
Valamar Collection Girandella Resort
Full of gorgeous shingle beaches, in Rabac, the Valamar Collection Girandella Resort has been created with three types of visitors in mind; families, adults-only and exclusive V-Level customers.
For romantic couples, the guestrooms have spacious showers and some rooms are fitted with a hydro-massage tub made for two. From the Beach Club and infinity pool to the child-free Rebelle Restaurant, it’s all geared towards spending quality time with your partner.
Families can find fun activities for kids of all ages, from the Baby Club to children's club Maro, catering for two age groups, its tried and tested programmes are popular with teenagers.
Elsewhere, you’ll find Finnish, steam and aroma saunas in the spa centre, plus a solarium and whirlpool, and trails a-plenty as part of the Bike Park Rabac. V-Level customers can enjoy a private pool or even a private beach and more adventurous couples can opt to rent a speedboat, go scuba diving or try their hand at windsurfing at the V Sport Point. Experience the brazenly beautiful Adriatic coast in Rabac and have a holiday like no other with Valamar.