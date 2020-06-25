Top 10 things to do in Biograd
Welcome to beautiful Biograd
The town of Biograd is located around 30 kilometres from Zadar and 140 kilometres from Split, making it the perfect stop on a road trip down the Croatian coast – but it’s also a full-on destination in its own right. This town lives and breathes with the sea. Its full name is Biograd Na Moru (Biograd by the Sea), to distinguish it from an inland town also named Biograd – but it also shows the waterfront town’s close connection to the Adriatic. Read on to find out our list of the top 10 things to do in Biograd by the Sea.
Indulge in tasty eats at Roca
Roca is renowned for its Dalmatian prosciutto derived from high-quality pork: Yorkshire, Duroc and Landras. But prosciutto isn’t the only reason for the ever-returning flock of tourists. Roca also sells homemade house wine, pancetta, salami, flavoured sausage and bread. The restaurant also offers catered events for up to 230 guests, complete with a local klapa (UNESCO-protected acappella music) group. Last but not least, Roca’s food tours demonstrate the essence of Dalmatian cuisine. The tour starts off with a visit to the onsite farm, continues with wine tastings and delightfully concludes with a dinner of traditionally prepared seafood.
Visit the Bošana archaeological site
Like many small Dalmatian towns, Biograd is full of Roman history. Located between the nearby towns of Biograd and Sv. Filip i Jakov, the Bošana archaeological site, also known as Bassana, dates back to the Roman era when it was constructed as an estate and villa for noble families. Nestled between a shore rich with fertile red soil and a shallow stretch of sea with a sandy floor, the site was chosen for its great location. Thanks to local preservation efforts, it is protected and still intact to this day. From Bošana, take in a 360 view of Biograd, the nearby Pašman island and Pašman channel, all strikingly stunning.
Try deep-sea diving
Biograd and its surroundings are just as beautiful underwater as they are on land. Experience a dream-like deep-sea dive from Biograd to the nearby Kornati islands with the help of Val Tours travel agency. During the dive, feast your eyes on colourful coral reefs and schools of over 160 types of fish. The dives, offered from May through November each year, can be done by both experts and first-timers. Up to eight people can experience the deep sea together, but one-on-one experiences are also available. Certified divers speak Croatian, English and German.
Experience the sea above the water
If diving isn’t your cup of rakija but you would still like to experience the Adriatic in all its beauty, you can try a sea cruise throughout the waters surrounding Biograd. Ilirija travel agency organizes three-hour cruises, in the evening and night hours, when it feels like there’s no one but you (or you and your group) and the sea. The excursion is complemented with Mediterranean cuisine (which is, as part of the Mediterranean diet, UNESCO-protected). The crew speaks Croatian, English and/or German. This experience is available from April to September.
Take an excursion to Sveti Filip i Jakov
The neighbouring and just-as-charming coastal town of Sveti Filip i Jakov is only a seven-minute car ride away from the centre of Biograd. Besides its restaurants and beaches, the town is known for a lovely coastal promenade (which additionally connects the settlements of Sveti Petar and Turanj). Thanks to the walkway’s splendid nature and stretches of sea, it’s often a setting to water polo tournaments – plus there’s plenty of recreational biking and walking you can do.
Blow off some steam
Biograd is home to plenty of nightclubs perfect for letting off some steam seaside). The popular Aqua club, located right in Biograd’s historic centre, is known to stay open well past the sunrise during the summer season. Sweet cocktails are served by the jug here, which visitors can enjoy to the tunes of local musical artists, bands and DJs. Generally, guests of Aqua club don’t stop at one visit.
Chill at Crvena Luka beach
Crvena Luka (meaning literally “red port”), is a sandy haven located just three kilometres from the heart of Biograd. Encircled by thick pine trees to shade you from the sun’s strong summer rays, the beach additionally boasts a boardwalk and crystal-clear turquoise waters. It’s easily accessible by car and on foot. If you’re able and willing to walk to the beach, take the scenic pathway full of pine scents and melodies of cricket songs descending from the trees.
Fall in love with gorgeous Galešnjak
Galešnjak, a phenomenal heart-shaped island, first received worldwide attention in 2009 when it was put on Google Maps. And since then, the excitement surrounding the charming islet hasn’t subsided. Galešnjak (also known as “Love Island”) is privately owned – but it’s open to public visitors. Engagement parties and weddings can be celebrated on this island of love, too. Private and group tours regularly depart from the village of Tkon to Galešnjak.
Survey the seas via sailboat
It’s no secret that Biograd (its full-length name being Biograd on the Sea) welcomes all sailors, be they experienced and inexperienced. The town’s location and climate allow for mild tidal waves and sea currents, especially during the summer months. This is what makes it the perfect place to set sail. Biograd’s marina is equipped with around 1000 sea berths and 200 land berths, so the availability of boats is rarely a problem if you wish to rent. Renting a sailboat in Biograd can easily be done through local travel agencies, charter companies and sailing clubs.
Boogie at Biograd Night
Over 20,000 visitors flock to Biograd Night each year. The fest is held right in the centre of the old town by the historic harbour. The event, which usually takes place during August, allows visitors and long-time residents to enjoy this quaint seaside town in its entirety. The evening kicks off with fireworks and a laser light show. A crowd of stands topped with Adriatic specialties (think shells, fried fish and rakija) dot the harbour, so you can indulge in tasty treats while your ears delight in live music and klapa spectacles.