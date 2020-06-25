Top 10 things to do on Lošinj
Experience the lovely island of Lošinj
Welcome to Lošinj: one of the Croatian coast’s most picturesque islands. This island is made up of 75 square kilometres of natural wonders; here, even the main town of Mali Lošinj doubles as a beautiful natural harbour. Aside from lovely landscapes, the town boasts a rich history dating back to the ancient Greek era.
Read on for our list of the top 10 things to do on fantastic Lošinj.
Stroll the Dolphin Way promenade
The Dolphin Way promenade is one of Lošinj’s best spots to catch a glimpse of dolphins – if you’re lucky, that is. The trail, which unites the island’s east and west coasts, begins at the so-called Sunčana (Sunny) cove. After a little less than an hour and a half of journeying across pristine bays, you’ll reach the famed Krivica, a cove indented right into the island, which doubles as a yachting hotspot. The final point of the promenade is Mrtvaška Cove where your chances of dolphin-spotting are the highest. After completing the picture-perfect promenade, you’ll reach the island’s charming village of Veli Lošinj.
Try free climbing on Osoršćica
If you’re seeking a heart-pumping daytime activity that combines exercise with natural beauty, try climbing the 589-metre-high Osoršćica mountain. You can choose from 30 unique routes with all sorts of difficulty levels and inclines – there’s a trek to suit everyone here. If you’re a beginner or don’t own climbing equipment, no worries. A climbing instructor will be happy to assist you on your trek and all needed equipment is available for rent in the onsite lodge. All that’s left to do is bring water and sunscreen, stay safe and enjoy the climb.
Explore Čikat forest park
A man-made ecosystem (though you wouldn’t know it), Čikat forest park was originally created to landscape the untamed island. Čikat, located four kilometres from the town of Mali Lošinj, features an array of walking paths perfect for sunsets strolling and taking in varied flora and fauna. Pine trees, strawberry bushes, junipers and olive groves are only a few Mediterranean plants the park houses. Animals including migratory birds, cicadas, butterflies, grasshoppers and crickets call Čikat their home, too. The park additionally features the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, built in 1858, where many local residents attend mass.
Let loose at Augusta Wine and Champagne Bar
One of Lošinj’s most unique bars, Augusta Wine and Champagne Bar is not your average watering hole. This elegant bar offers over 50 types of Croatian and international wines, along with locally made cheese and ham treats, always expertly paired with a fitting vino. The bar is usually open year-round and doesn’t work past 2am. Augusta’s onsite amenities also include parking and Wi-Fi – plus it’s dog-friendly. It’s easily accessible, right in Mali Lošinj’s central harbour, so easy to visit and enjoy.
Say what’s up to SUP Yoga
Ask a Lošinj local to pick the island’s most unique water sport, or outdoor sport overall, and they’re likely to answer SUP yoga. SUP stands for standup paddle-boarding. This relaxing but energy-filled activity consists of doing yoga right on the Adriatic sea atop a paddleboard. Worried about waves or flipping over? The Lošinj bay’s waters are usually quite calm, plus you’ll be accompanied and led by an expert guide – so try to leave your worries on the shore. You can choose from group or one-on-one SUP yoga lessons.
Dare to go diving
Pick from any of Mali Lošinj’s three diving centres and you’re likely to experience the dive of your life exploring Lošinj’s underwater park which is situated about one kilometre from the town’s centre. This sunken park contains 11 items, which all sit just between 5 and 15 meters below the surface – allowing diving beginners to take part, too. Marvel at replicas of Venetian cannons from the 16th century and ancient amphoras. The underwater wonderland spans around 300 metres total. The annual diving season is between May and October.
Visit Veli Žal beach
Veli Žal is a pebbled beach perfect for families and children. It’s located just over three kilometres (six minutes’ driving) from Mali Lošinj’s centre. A bike ride (of around 15 minutes) or walk (lasting around 45 minutes) there is worth it as well, to really take in the sights of the surrounding sea and Mediterranean shrubbery. The beach itself provides showers, changing areas, lounge chairs, parasols, bathrooms and lifeguards. There’s no activity shortage, either, as Veli Žal includes beach volleyball, tennis, basketball and basketball courts, water sports and a playground.
Delight in the delicacies served at Rosemary
Rosemary restaurant is located in the centre of Mali Lošinj. The specialty is freshly caught seafood (don’t miss the tuna tartar!) but also treats like handmade pasta. The restaurant’s mains range from 110 to 220 kunas, and with high quality and large portions are more than worth the price. Ingredients are locally sourced from Lošinj’s farmers and fishers. Rosemary is open all day between April to November. The restaurant is more low-key and less packed than other top-notch seafood hotspots, seating just 70 people (30 inside and 40 outside).
Experience the unique Museum of Apoxyomenos
The Museum of Apoxymenos is famously dedicated to one – and only one – exhibit: Apoxymenos. This bronze statue of an athlete dates back to the 2nd or 1st century BC but wasn’t discovered until 1997 – underwater! It was finally taken out of the sea, where it waited nearly 2000 years, in 1999. Surprisingly, the bust is in almost perfect condition, except for a few missing parts. Before finally settling down in Mali Lošinj, Apoxymenos made his way through the Louvre, British Museum, JP Getty Museum and more.
Take in Providenca
To get to the 360 viewpoint of Providenca, you’ll cross a stunning 300-meter trail named after the ancient Greek term for the islands of Cres and Lošinj: Aspyrtides. At the end of the trail, you’ll stop in your tracks for the sweeping vistas of Lošinj and the surrounding sea and islands that await. The onsite Vidikovac bar offers refreshments in a themed setting, presenting 18 sets of hand-carved tables and benches (featuring the names of well-known local ships built in the 19th century). Find a good spot, order a local beer or wine (try the Dalmatian favourite of Plavac Mali), and enjoy the panoramas.