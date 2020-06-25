Top 10 things to do on Lošinj

Welcome to Lošinj: one of the Croatian coast’s most picturesque islands. This island is made up of 75 square kilometres of natural wonders; here, even the main town of Mali Lošinj doubles as a beautiful natural harbour. Aside from lovely landscapes, the town boasts a rich history dating back to the ancient Greek era.

Read on for our list of the top 10 things to do on fantastic Lošinj.

