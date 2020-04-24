Triathlon Marco Polo Challenge

Swimming, cycling and running event with a simply beautiful backdrop

Get your running shoes, wetsuits and bikes ready and join what is arguably the world's most stunning triathlon course. Running along the beautiful coastline and through the medieval streets of Korčula, the triathalon features three seperate sections for entrants with a range of abilities and ambition; Middle-distance triathlon (1.9 km swim / 90 km bike / 21.1 km run); Sprint length triathlon (750 m swim / 20 km bike / 5 km run); Sprint Triathlon - Relay pairs (750 m swim / 20 kim bike / 5 km run). There's also a 5 kilomtre charity-fundraising street race, plus the weather is amazing at this time of year and there are few tourists. After all the exertion, you can feast of amazing Dalmatian cuisine and some of the finest Croatian wines which are made on this very island.