Učka Trail

Trail race event taking place in the beautiful mountain terrain of Učka Nature Park

8th annual edition of this trail event taking place in the beautiful mountain terrain of Učka Nature Park in the Kvarner region. There are routes to suit several different levels of ambition and ability including 42 kilometres, 31 kilometres and 16 kilometres. Info & registration: www.kvarnertrails.com



