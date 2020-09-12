Učka Trail

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Mošćenička Draga , Moscenicka Draga Saturday September 12 2020
Učka Trail
© Boško Knežević

Time Out says

Trail race event taking place in the beautiful mountain terrain of Učka Nature Park

8th annual edition of this trail event taking place in the beautiful mountain terrain of Učka Nature Park in the Kvarner region. There are routes to suit several different levels of ambition and ability including 42 kilometres, 31 kilometres and 16 kilometres. Info & registration: www.kvarnertrails.com

RECOMMENDED: More great sports events in Croatia where you can join in

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2711968832203014
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Mošćenička Draga
Address:
Mošćenička Draga
51417

Dates And Times