Umag Night Run

Start your race from Stella Maris Resort and go through the town of Umag. When convinient (careful not to trip over) enjoy a glance towards stars and remind yourself you belong to the universe while breathing terrific sea air of this enjoyable Istrian town. 2.5, 5 or 10 kilometres, the choice is yours. And don't forget to free your schedule to stay on pasta party back at Stella Maris afterwards.