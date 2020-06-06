Umag Night Run
Start your race from Stella Maris Resort and go through the town of Umag. When convinient (careful not to trip over) enjoy a glance towards stars and remind yourself you belong to the universe while breathing terrific sea air of this enjoyable Istrian town. 2.5, 5 or 10 kilometres, the choice is yours. And don't forget to free your schedule to stay on pasta party back at Stella Maris afterwards.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/173637793905726
|Stella Maris Resort
Stella Maris 8A
Umag
- Stella Maris Resort 50 kuna admission fee for 2.5. km race; 75 kuna admission fee for 5 km race; 100 kuna admission fee for 10km race (until February 14); 50 kuna admission fee for 2.5. km race; 100 kuna admission fee for 5 km race; 125 kuna admission fee for 10km race (until April 30);50 kuna admission fee for 2.5. km race; 125 kuna admission fee for 5 km race; 130 kuna admission fee for 10km race (until the day of the race)