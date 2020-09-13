Underwater pilgrimage to the statue of Saint Euphemia

Diving pilgrimage to a statue of Saint Euphemia

The tragic death of St. Euphemia, who is believed to have been eaten by lions, has inspired many Christian believers worldwide, particularly residents of the pretty seaside town of Rovinj for whom Euphemia is the official saint of the town. This diving event pays its respects to the Saint in the underwater landscape off Banjol island, just next to the town, where a statue of Rovinj's protector is situated in the depths. The statue is a replica, deliberately placed in the waters of Banjol to commemorate both the day of Rovinj and its Saint.