Valamar Terra Magica

Things to do, Sport events Sunday October 4 2020
Valamar Terra Magica
© Manuel Angelini

Time Out says

A cross country and coastal cycling race through Labin and Rabac

An XCO cross country cycling race through the beautiful Istrian towns of Labin and Rabac, with trail surfaces that vary from wide gravel roads to narrow paths through the countryside running along the coast. After the race, you can cool down by swimming in the crystal clear Adriatic. 

Details
Event website: https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20597
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues Istria
Address:
Istria

Dates And Times