Valamar Terra Magica
Time Out says
A cross country and coastal cycling race through Labin and Rabac
An XCO cross country cycling race through the beautiful Istrian towns of Labin and Rabac, with trail surfaces that vary from wide gravel roads to narrow paths through the countryside running along the coast. After the race, you can cool down by swimming in the crystal clear Adriatic.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20597
|Venue name:
|Various venues Istria
|Address:
|
Istria