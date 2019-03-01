Vinart Grand Tasting
Popular and relaxed wine tasting expo in Zagreb
Popular and relaxed wine festival with with a substantial selection of wineries and wines represented, held in the much liked Lauba venue. Get the opportunity to talk to the actual winemakers and walk in an unhurried manner around the stalls. The event also has a pop-up wine shop where you can purchase the wines you like.
Venue name:
|Lauba House
Contact:
Address:
|
Baruna Filipovića 23a
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 2pm-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun closed
Transport:
|Trams 2, 6 & 11 to Sveti duh
- Lauba House Daily ticket: 150 kn (including a 40 kn voucher for pop-up wineshop or taxi ride)
