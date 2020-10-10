Weekend Bike & Gourmet Tour

Weekend pairing gourmet food with bicycling, in beautiful Istria

A weekend-long gourmet and bicycling weekend around beautiful Istria. The region has incredible scenery, both inland and coastal, plus some of the best food, wine and delicacies to be found in Croatia. The weekend package includes accommodation, all meals at the gourmet stops along the cycling routes, professional accompanying guides and route support and maps with the option of renting bicycles and e-bikes available, but separate to the main package price. Participants must wear bicycle helmets. In a rare case of bad weather, the event will take place the following week.