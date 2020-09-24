Weekend Media Festival

Things to do, Talks and lectures Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Thursday September 24 2020 - Sunday September 27 2020
Weekend Media Festival
© Weekend Media Festival

The great and the good of Croatia’s media industries assemble for a week-long overdose of talks, exhibitions, discussions and seminars in the city's old tobacco factory.

