Welcome Spring Festival
Free springtime music festival with local bands, craft beer and street food
This free springtime music festival, taking place outdoors in the area between city centre parks Zrinjevac and Tomislav, has live music from local bands plus craft beer and street food. Welcome the warm weather with the sounds of 80s Yugoslavia-era pop legends Denis & Denis plus Hrvatska Funk Delegacija, Stampedo, Natali Dizdar and others.
|Venue name:
|Strossmayerov trg
|Address:
|
Zagreb
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2877902958901530
