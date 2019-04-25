Welcome Spring Festival

Things to do, Festivals Thursday April 25 2019 - Sunday May 5 2019
Fuliranje
© Fuliranje

Free springtime music festival with local bands, craft beer and street food

This free springtime music festival, taking place outdoors in the area between city centre parks Zrinjevac and Tomislav, has live music from local bands plus craft beer and street food. Welcome the warm weather with the sounds of 80s Yugoslavia-era pop legends Denis & Denis plus Hrvatska Funk Delegacija, Stampedo, Natali Dizdar and others.

Venue name: Strossmayerov trg
Address:
Zagreb

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2877902958901530
Static map showing venue location
    • Strossmayerov trg Free
    • Strossmayerov trg Free
    • Strossmayerov trg Free
    • Strossmayerov trg Free
    • Strossmayerov trg Free
    • Strossmayerov trg Free