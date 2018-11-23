Where to admire the autumn leaves in Zagreb

In autumn, the leafy Zrinjevac park might be devoid of students and workers on a lunchbreak lying on the grass, but the park's tree-lined routes are more inviting than ever. One of Zagreb's most beautiful parks, although far from its largest, this is one to take in at a snail's pace, absorbing the architecture of Zagreb visible through the trees. With Advent on the way, this park also holds a completely different feel after dark, its trees and pretty bandstand gloriously lit in an explosion of winter lights.