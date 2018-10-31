Where to celebrate Halloween in Zagreb
Halloween or All Hallow's Eve is derived from Pagan-era harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, and still to this day holds a connection with such ancient events as we create scary-faced lanterns from seasonal and recently harvested pumpkins. The date has taken on many more modern traditions since and is now an opportunity for young people all over the western world to dress up as scary creatures for an evening of frightful fun, attending parties, clubbing or trick-or-treating. Though not as popular in Croatia as it is in some countries, the capital offers several spooky possibilities for this year's date.
Ghosts of Sljeme
Named after a famous book and organized by the city's great Zagreb Trekking School, this activity offers an evening walk or race with three routes aimed at accomodating people of all ages, including children and families.Mandatory equipment for the event is a forehead lamp, cell phone with full batteries, a compass, astro foil plus suitable footwear and clothing. The Casper trek, intended for beginners and parents with children, should be between 5 and 8 km, depending on the paths chosen and orientation skills. The Ghost of the Lady in a White Dress is a competition trek with single entrants or mixed or all female teams permitted. Registration and pre payments must be made by 25 October.
Močvara Halloween Party
What's sure to be a hit party with Zagreb's student population, this event takes place in the out-of-town-centre club Močvara where it is suggested that DJ Mario Kovač will supply a soundtrack that will include popular hits from the likes of ABBA, ZZ Top, Motörhead, Ramones, Michael Jackson, local music and unusual combinations. Fancy dress is strongly suggested and traditionally most attendees make the effort here. Costumes including 'witches, wizards, trolls, monsters, zombies, vampires, nurses, politicians and other mythological creatures' are the suggestions.
Tuškanac Halloween Film Night
Horror film fans are in for a treat this Halloween as city centre cinema Kino Tuškanac are offering a diabolical double bill. At 7pm the chance to watch John Carpenter's slasher genre-defining 1978 film Halloween, the original and best movie from an extensive franchise that follows the murderous exploits of Michael Myers. In this movie we see the screen debut of one Jamie Lee Curtis and watch as Myers stalks and kills teenage babysitters. At 9pm, another original installment from a classic franchise as we have opportunity to catch Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Groundbreaking when released in 1981 and still thoroughly enjoyable to this day, this low budget, high impact classic watches as five college students, vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area, unleash a legion of demons and spirits, leading to demonic possession and an everincreasing, but also quite humourous, gore fest.
Halloween Pirates Ball
This large Halloween party at popular out-of-town-centre club Katran offers four rooms of music that will cater to most tastes. Fancy dress for attendees is not only warmly welcomed but advised, with a pirate theme being this year's suggested line to follow. Katran is usually frequented by students and working young persons. In the theatre, DJ Jurki & DJ DaDoo offer disco, pop, R&B and reggaeton. In the museum DJ Stanko Bondža plys a mashup, in Submarine DJ Frx plays house, hip hop and R&B while in the Hunting Lodge DJ Denna M plays rock.
Halloween Beer Pong
'Everyone already knows the most famous amateur Neolithic student sport!' says cult venue KSET, who are beloved by students of every kind, not just the Neolithic ones. This year they've decided to combine their Halloween party with a Beer Pong competition, offering the chance of much hilarity as costumed contestants compete against each other in this boozy battle. 32 teams will take part in a knockout competition, with each team required to submit a registration fee of 30 kuna and be comprised of at least two people. There will also be a disco section to the night, for dancing friends of the Neolithic competitors.
Halloween Night
Depo Club this year hold a Halloween party that, like others, warmly welcomes clubbers coming in costume. Only, befitting of this venue, where underground dance music sounds are the regular soundtrack, the music on offer will cater to lovers of house, tech house and techno. Several Depo regulars get a chance to take control, each for an hour, including Igz b2b Foundate, Skols b2b FranK, Đarma b2b Dj Lima, Toxic b2b Kid, Fabian Jakopetz, MIIA and Katarina Ohalloran b2b Dach
Misfits tribute concert
Misfits were an American horror punk band founded in 1977 in New Jersey. They split up in 1983, following the release of albums 'Walk Among Us' and 'Earth A.D./Wolf's Bloodafter', after which one of the founding members, Glenn Danzig, went on to form Samhain and then Danzig. Following the break up of Misfits, the band gained huge cult status as one of the most pivotal and distinct bands of the US early 80s punk scene, with horror punk being a genre that they pretty much invented. The original members of Misfits reformed in 2018 for two headline shows which featured Slayer's Dave Lombardo on drums, but sadly for fans in Croatia, these two nights were held in New Jersey. Luckily, members of Zagreb groups Mikrofonija, Deafness by Noise, The Rite of Retaliation, Antenat and Mašinko are coming together as Famous Monsters to play the group's music at this event. The venue strongly suggests fancy dress and propose ideas such as vampires, witches, gnomes, pumpkins, dead cats, burned bodies, wizards, goblins and chickens!
Halloween Jabuka
This grungy Tuškanac club, set in one of the nicest neighbourhoods in town, has a worn-in feel and on Halloween offers a real alternative to much else happening in the city. Masked and costumed clubbers are definitely encouraged, although some visitors here may not always restrict themselves to Halloween for doing so, as Halloween Jabuka will have a distinctly Goth edge. In charge of the music on the evening is DJ End with the Discorrosion Party, who offer a soundtrack steeped in dark and spooky '80s and 90s sounds like The Sisters of Mercy, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Siouxie and the Banshees, David Bowie, Cabaret Voltaire, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Gary Numan, Joy Division, Killing Joke, Laibach, New Order, Nine Inch Nails, Bauhaus, Muse, Placebo, Marilyn Manson, Rammstein, Nick Cave, The Human League, Soft Cell, Ultravox, Visage, The Cult, Pixies and more.
Katastrofa
The recently renovated Tvornica venue will be the site this year's party presented by regular Zagreb promoters RnB Confusion. They offer two rooms for all b-boys and b-girls to get down in, serving up the freshest beats and biggest breaks on a grand scale.
DRAGram: Freakshow Edition
Independent-minded Zagreb drag crew House Of Flamingo bravely promote queer art and culture in an intensionally provocative way, helping to raise the profile of the multi-faceted aspects of LGBTQ society that exists within what is frequently a deeply conservative community. This two day programme of events, taking place within the Halloween period, marks their fifth birthday. On Halloween itself, Wednesday 31 October, they hold an event at DKC Šesnaestic, on the second floor of Ozaljska 16 in Trešnjevka, where there will be activities including tarot card readings, where the crew hope to 'invoke the spirits of Aaliyah and Whitney', followed by a screening of what they promise is the worst gay movie of all time. On Saturday 3 November, you can find them at Club Močvara for their annual Halloween club party, this year titled DRAGram: FreakShow Edition. Alongside performance from the main house will be visiting artist Donna Trump from Manchester. The shows will be followed by a goulish DJ-led disco session and suggested dresscode for the evening is 'inner-monster realness'.