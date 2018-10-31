Where to celebrate Halloween in Zagreb

Misfits were an American horror punk band founded in 1977 in New Jersey. They split up in 1983, following the release of albums 'Walk Among Us' and 'Earth A.D./Wolf's Bloodafter', after which one of the founding members, Glenn Danzig, went on to form Samhain and then Danzig. Following the break up of Misfits, the band gained huge cult status as one of the most pivotal and distinct bands of the US early 80s punk scene, with horror punk being a genre that they pretty much invented. The original members of Misfits reformed in 2018 for two headline shows which featured Slayer's Dave Lombardo on drums, but sadly for fans in Croatia, these two nights were held in New Jersey. Luckily, members of Zagreb groups Mikrofonija, Deafness by Noise, The Rite of Retaliation, Antenat and Mašinko are coming together as Famous Monsters to play the group's music at this event. The venue strongly suggests fancy dress and propose ideas such as vampires, witches, gnomes, pumpkins, dead cats, burned bodies, wizards, goblins and chickens!