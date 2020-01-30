Wine Universe

Things to do, Food and drink events Hotel Dubrovnik , Zagreb Thursday January 30 2020
Vinarija Crvik
© Petar Crvik/ Vinarija Crvik

Wine event aimed specifically at younger people

A wine event aimed specifically at young people in the 18 - 35 age bracket, Wine Universe will welcome 500 students from home and abroad with the aim that they to get to know wines and makers. The event is organized with the support of the Student Club of the Faculty of Agriculture, the Faculty of Agriculture itself and the Zagreb County Tourist Board.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/599307967476850
Venue name: Hotel Dubrovnik
Address: Gajeva 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: All trams to main square

Dates And Times