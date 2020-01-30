Wine Universe
Wine event aimed specifically at younger people
A wine event aimed specifically at young people in the 18 - 35 age bracket, Wine Universe will welcome 500 students from home and abroad with the aim that they to get to know wines and makers. The event is organized with the support of the Student Club of the Faculty of Agriculture, the Faculty of Agriculture itself and the Zagreb County Tourist Board.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/599307967476850
|Venue name:
|Hotel Dubrovnik
|Address:
|
Gajeva 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|All trams to main square
Dates And Times
-
- Hotel Dubrovnik 90 kuna ticket