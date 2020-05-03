The Wings for Life World Run is a running competition held on the first weekend of May since 2014 to collect funds for the not-for-profit foundation Wings for Life.

Zadar is also the only official Wings for Life World Run race whose route extends along the sea and is the third-largest in the world by the number of runners and participants, and in terms of the population of Croatia, it is the largest in the country, as well as the race with the highest number of students. In 2019, there were 9000 participants from more than 25 countries.

The Wings for Life World Run is peculiar in that participants don't have to run a specific distance like incomparable competitions. A car rides on the track half an hour after the start.