XCM Adventure Race

Sport events Various venues in Orahovica , Slavonia Saturday May 9 2020
Papuk Mountain
© Informativni Centar Virovitica Papuk Mountain

Time Out says

A cross country cycling event in Orahovica, Slavonia

This year's XCM Adventure Race will be held in the Slavonian town of Orahovica, which is situated on the foothills of the region's largest mountain Papuk. Hidden among Slavonia's stretching flatlands, little-known Papuk is a natural paradise full of waterfalls and endless beech forests - and during the late springtime race, cyclists will get to experience it in full bloom.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/421497248728292
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Orahovica
Address:
Orahovica
33515

Orahovica