A cross country cycling event in Orahovica, Slavonia

This year's XCM Adventure Race will be held in the Slavonian town of Orahovica, which is situated on the foothills of the region's largest mountain Papuk. Hidden among Slavonia's stretching flatlands, little-known Papuk is a natural paradise full of waterfalls and endless beech forests - and during the late springtime race, cyclists will get to experience it in full bloom.



