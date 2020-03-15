XCM Rakalj

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Rakalj , Rasa Sunday March 15 2020
XCM Rakalj
© BK-CC AXA

Mountain bike trails around beautiful Istria

The west bank of Raša bay, much like Istria in general, offers breathtaking scenery, from beautiful small villages to wild, untouched nature and rolling agricultural land. Experience it for yourself while racing around on the mountain bike trails of this XCM event. Starting from Rakalj, the 'A' trail spreads some 61 kilometres into the surroundings with a lighter 'B' trail holding 35 kilometres. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/500463710597240
Venue name: Various venues in Rakalj
Rakalj
52208

