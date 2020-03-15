XCM Rakalj

Mountain bike trails around beautiful Istria

The west bank of Raša bay, much like Istria in general, offers breathtaking scenery, from beautiful small villages to wild, untouched nature and rolling agricultural land. Experience it for yourself while racing around on the mountain bike trails of this XCM event. Starting from Rakalj, the 'A' trail spreads some 61 kilometres into the surroundings with a lighter 'B' trail holding 35 kilometres.



