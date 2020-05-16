XCM Uvati Vitar (Catch the Wind)

XCM Uvati Vitar (Catch the Wind)
© Uvati vitar

Bicycle marathon on beautiful island Brač

Beautiful Brač is the host of this bicycle marathon which will take you through the trails and hills, the mountain paths and village-littered valleys of this famous island. With the Adriatic in full view and the wind at your ears, the event offers three different routes which are enough to challenge anyone. The 70+ kilometre Bura route holds some challenging climbs and technical sections. The moderate Vitar route at 40+ kilometres is more easily manageable, with the 20-kilometre Bonaca route being the tamest.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/514892959128580
Sutivan
21403

