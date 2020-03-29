XCO City Race Fortress 2020

A biking event for ambitious riders

The Slavonian Mountain Biking League is hosting 11 cross country races spanning stunning Slavonia in 2020. The programme kicks off at Slavonski Brod's Tvrđava, meaning fortress, which was built in 1780 as a defence against the Ottoman Empire. Although it never had to fulfil its original purpose, the fortress has found a new one: hosting cultural, art and - sporting events. The fortress will be a difficult race starting point and this race is suited to ambitious riders. From steep ascents and slopes to narrow and dark catacombs, put yourself (plus your ability, fitness and technique) to the test.



