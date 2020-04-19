XCO Kopika 2020
Cross country Olympic biking event in Slavonia's largest city Osijek
The Slavonian Mountain Biking League's annual cross country Kopika biking race is back for the 4th time. The event will be held in the Slavonia region's largest city Osijek, known for alluring art nouveau buildings and a romantic riverside promenade. The race begins on the left bank of the city's beloved Drava river, at the beach and swimming area Copacabana - lovingly called Kopika by locals.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/774020263112467/
|Various venues in Osijek
Osijek
31000
