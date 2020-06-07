Cross country biking event at Našice's Lake Lapovac

Našice's Lake Lapovac will roll out the red carpet for cyclists during this year's XCO Lapovac 2020. On June 7th, the intersection of spring and summer will see the lake in full bloom, with wild plants and flowers blossoming and birdsongs echoing across the waters. Participants of the cross country biking event will break a sweat while marvelling at nature's best side.



