Recreational cross country biking race in Virovitica

One of Croatia's best continental cross-country bicycling events returns for its fourth run (pun intended). Part of the Slavonian Mountain Biking League 2020, XCO Put Šarana will be held among some of Slavonia's prettiest stretches of greenery in the city of Virovitica. Runners will trek through Virovitički ribnjaci ("the fishing ponds of Virovitica"), down Put Šarana ("the trail of carp"), ogling ponds dotted with leafy trees and colourful wildflowers as they go.



