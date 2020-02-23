XCP Kad fazani lete (when the pheasants fly)

Cross country bike race around Pakoštane

BBK Pakoštane, one of the founders of annual XC Dalmatian Winter League, this year presents a brand new cross-country bicycle trail, bringing the league back home for the ninth race of the season. 'Kad fazani lete' is described as simple and fast, for both experienced and rookie cyclists. The 23890-metre trail will host two laps around the lovely Dalmatian town and includes a 260-metre elevation.

