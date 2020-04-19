XTERRA: Croatia Off-Road Mountain Bike Race

Off-road mountain bike race around beautiful Mali Lošinj island

Covering a distance: 40 km with a total elevation of some 900 metres, this off-road mountain bike race explores the interior of the beautiful island of Mali Lošinj, with the Adriatic sea in full view of the racers. The event holds a racing expo, the main race and an awards ceremony. Spectators should expect the winners to cross the finish line at around midday with the race itself starting at 10am.