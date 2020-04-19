XTERRA: Croatia Off-Road Mountain Bike Race

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Mali Lošinj , Mali Losinj Sunday April 19 2020
XTERRA Croatia
© Vedran Metelko

Time Out says

Off-road mountain bike race around beautiful Mali Lošinj island

Covering a distance: 40 km with a total elevation of some 900 metres, this off-road mountain bike race explores the interior of the beautiful island of Mali Lošinj, with the Adriatic sea in full view of the racers. The event holds a racing expo, the main race and an awards ceremony. Spectators should expect the winners to cross the finish line at around midday with the race itself starting at 10am.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/422382298640586
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Mali Lošinj
Address:
Mali Lošinj
51550

Dates And Times