Zagorska Magistrala

A race through the undulating countryside of Zagorje

A trail race under the freshly-budding trees and leaf-littered floor of the beautiful, undulating Zagorje countryside. The main trail (Big Bear) is 27 kilometres long, running from Zabok to Krapina, while there's a 7-kilometre long circular route (Little Carp) around Krapina for the less ambitious. Big Bear is named after actual bears who used to roam this route, while Little Carp is named after the fish from which Krapina takes its name.