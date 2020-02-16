Five kilometre competition race around Lake Jarun

Zagreb Love Run is a 5km road race around the Lake Jarun in western Zagreb, a purpose-built space for such recreation, its lakeside surroundings dotted with sports facilities and public areas, cafes bars and clubs. In the middle of the water there are man made islands and it's a thoroughly nice place for some winter exercise and socializing. A wide variety of runner demographic, and of varying levels of ability, are welcomed each year and competitors can enter the race solo, in mixed couples or in same sex couples. Applications are open until 01/30/2020 or until capacity is filled, cost 120 kuna and can be made at www.zagreblove.run/sign in