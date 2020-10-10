Zagreb Marathon was started in 1992, and the number of participants has increased 15 times over the years. Now it is the most massive racing event in the country, gathering over 1000 participants in. In total, 28 countries were represented at the last Zagreb Marathon. Snaking around the historic city centre and its impressive Austro-Hungarian architecture, it is one of the fastest marathon trails in the world. The total altitude difference of the entire route is a negligible 5 metres and the elongated direction of the entire route, without almost any slowing turns, allows this constant pace. For a very low entry fee (from 150 kuna), all participants receive, a participant's T-shirt, a nice finisher's medal and lunch after the competition. In the last few years, there were also 10k races added to the 21k and 42k.