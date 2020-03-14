Zagrebački Spring Cener

A series of urban runs across the river for all generations

The great River Sava is the focal point for this series of simultanous runs, designed to be accessible to runners of all abilities and from every generation. There's a 5 kilometre route, a 10 kilometre route, a 10 kilometre relay and three children's races of 100 metres which are categorised by age. The children's races kick off at 10am while the adult races are delayed by an hour, starting at 11am, allowing any parents to first watch the kids run before setting off on their own trek. Entry fees are as follows: 5 km - 90 kuna, 10 km - 110 kuna, children's races - 50 kuna, relay race - 7 kuns per participant. The meet-up and starting point is Savski nasip (Sava embankment), in front of Boćarski Dom and the course will take runners over both the pedestrian bridge and Most Slobode (Liberty bridge). Applications can be made by following this link.



