Zagreb's best art house and independent cinemas

The meal that makes you smile the most might be burgers and fries, and when it comes time to tuck into your favourite meal, you probably also have your favourite place to eat it. But would you want to only that same meal, in that same place, for the rest of your life? It does you good to try something a little different and independent and art house cinemas are just that.

Offering much more diverse and thought out movies, small cinemas can be the place to catch up on some of the best movies made around the world, or the place to introduce a friend or date to one of your most cherished old classics.

Big brand multiplexes on the outskirts of town, offering all the latest blockbusters, surely have their place. They impress with quality of sound and picture and are often extremely comfortable. But, often as part of out of town shopping complexes, they draw a city or town's population away from its centre and traditions. Why not? There's free parking! Well, the reason why not is that city and town centres help to preserve time honoured local traditions, an independent spirit and considerable charm. These are aspects they share with independent and art house cinemas. And Zagreb has several you should visit...