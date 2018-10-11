Zagreb's best art house and independent cinemas
The meal that makes you smile the most might be burgers and fries, and when it comes time to tuck into your favourite meal, you probably also have your favourite place to eat it. But would you want to only that same meal, in that same place, for the rest of your life? It does you good to try something a little different and independent and art house cinemas are just that.
Offering much more diverse and thought out movies, small cinemas can be the place to catch up on some of the best movies made around the world, or the place to introduce a friend or date to one of your most cherished old classics.
Big brand multiplexes on the outskirts of town, offering all the latest blockbusters, surely have their place. They impress with quality of sound and picture and are often extremely comfortable. But, often as part of out of town shopping complexes, they draw a city or town's population away from its centre and traditions. Why not? There's free parking! Well, the reason why not is that city and town centres help to preserve time honoured local traditions, an independent spirit and considerable charm. These are aspects they share with independent and art house cinemas. And Zagreb has several you should visit...
Kino Europa
Kino Europa is Zagreb's oldest and perhaps best loved independent cinema, not least because it holds a large bar and usually full terrace where you can spot students, arty types, bohemians and regular daytime coffee drinkers. The cinema was built in 1924 and opened on 8 April 1925 with Fritz Lang’s Die Niebelungen and local film Dalmatia, Land of Sun.The City of Zagreb bought the cinema in October 2007 after a public campaign and its management was entrusted to Zagreb Film Festival, with the goal of making this cinema the regional centre of film and film art.
Kino Tuškanac
An incredibly popular independent cinema, Kino Tuškanac is located just off ilica, through a courtyard and lies on the approach to one of the city's secret areas of greenery. It boasts a selected programme of movies, mostly bona fide classics and independent films. Ticket prices are within anyone's price range and the cinema is comfortable. The venue has its own moviegoer club and also participates in the Zagreb Film Festival and other festivals and cultural programmes. In warmer months, the Tuškanac Summer Stage is one of best outdoor cinema experiences you could have in Zagreb and it lies just five minutes walk, further into the trees, from Kino Tuškanac.
Kaptol Boutique Cinema
Although run by cinema chain CineStar, a considerable effort has been made here to make this cinema radically different from their huge complexes, usually located outside of city centres. This cute and clean city centre cinema benefits from a beautiful design, is comfortable and holds a film programme that is sometimes closer to an independent than those of its parent company.
Kino SC
Independent cinema located within the Student Centre complex, this large cinema space also holds a stage making it the perfect presentation space for events that go way beyond just movie watching. Several Zagreb festivals utilise the venue, including Zagreb Film Festival, and you can find discussions preceding or following some presentations. This space also supports the work of Croatian, regional and student film makers who make short films or experimental films.