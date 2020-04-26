Zvonimir Panežić Memorial Race

Annual memorial race from Velika to Požega

Annual race from Velika to Požega with competitors from Požega offered a free bus to the starting point. The main memorial race length is 15.6 kilometre but there is also a 5.6-kilometre race too, intended for younger competitors, with both taking place on road and both sharing an entry fee of 50 kuna. Races start at 10am and finish at midday, with runners registering before the race starts.