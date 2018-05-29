How to get from Dubrovnik to Split

Buses run every 1-2 hours between Split and Dubrovnik, journey time 4.5 hours, average one-way fare 120kn. There is no direct service from Split Airport to Dubrovnik, you have to go into Split first then change.

For all details of bus fares and timetables, plus online booking, see Bus Croatia.

Split bus station is diagonally opposite the main ferry port close to the historic centre. Behind is the rail terminus – with no service to Dubrovnik as it has no train station.

Dubrovnik bus station is by the ferry port, 2.5km from the Old Town. City bus Nos.1, 7 and 8 run to Pile Gate by the Old Town, pay the driver 15kn – or it’s a 20min walk.

Between Split and Dubrovnik, road traffic must cross a short stretch of coast around Neum belonging to Bosnia. Officially this is outside Croatian territory and all passengers must carry a valid passport. Those not from the EU, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand should also show the Schengen visa they will have needed when they entered Croatia.

This also applies to cars making the 230km journey, 105km of which is motorway. Estimated driving time is 3hr 45min, petrol and toll fees making a combined one-way cost of €30.

Krilo runs a fast-boat service from Split to Dubrovnik and back, journey time 4hr 20min, calling at Milna on Brač, Hvar Town, Korčula and Pomena on Mljet. It runs once a day each way June-Sept inclusive, four days a week during May, three during October. It leaves Split at 7.40am, coming back from Dubrovnik at either 4pm or 4.30pm. The one-way fare is 190kn, tickets available online through Krilo.

Croatia Airlines offers a sporadic direct flight from Split to Dubrovnik in summer – but nearly all services require one stopover.

Given the logistical problems that forced its closure in the summer of 2016, it is not yet clear if European Coastal Airlines will provide a seaplane service between Split and Dubrovnik from 2018 onwards.