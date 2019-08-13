The 51 most beautiful destinations in Croatia

Discover the most beautiful destinations in Croatia with our critics' guide

St. Nicholas Fortress in Šibenik
1/51
© Šibenik Tourism BoardSt. Nicholas Fortress in Šibenik
Telaščica Nature Park
2/51
© Ivo BiočinaTelaščica Nature Park
Lošinj
3/51
© Lošinj Hotels & VillasLošinj
Four bell towers on Rab
4/51
© Gergely ZsolnaiFour bell towers on Rab
Rijeka
5/51
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureRijeka
Greeting to the Sun in Zadar
6/51
© Zadar Tourism BoardGreeting to the Sun in Zadar
Zagreb
7/51
© Davor RostuharZagreb
Diocletian's Peristyle in Split
8/51
© Tuomas LehtinenDiocletian's Peristyle in Split
Music performance in Trogir
9/51
© Trogir Tourism BoardMusic performance in Trogir
The Maiden with the Seagull in Opatija
10/51
© xbrchxThe Maiden with the Seagull in Opatija
Ston Walls on Pelješac peninsula
11/51
© Tomasz PacynaSton Walls on Pelješac peninsula
Čakovec
12/51
© Čakovec Tourism BoardČakovec
Dubrovnik
13/51
© DubrovnikDubrovnik
Rovinj
14/51
© Eko Muzej BatanaRovinj
Primošten
15/51
© Aleksandar GospićPrimošten
Vineyard in Daruvar
16/51
© Matej TurbićVineyard in Daruvar
Pula
17/51
© conceptwPula
Baška on Krk
18/51
© Baška Tourism Board Baška on Krk
Poreč
19/51
© Istria Tourism BoardPoreč
Blaca medieval glagolitic hermitage on Brač
20/51
© Branko OstojićBlaca medieval glagolitic hermitage on Brač
Karlovac
21/51
© Digitalni TisakKarlovac
Mljet National Park
22/51
© Dario BajurinMljet National Park
Osijek
23/51
© Mike_68Osijek
Queen's Beach in Nin
24/51
© V. JakupovićQuenn's Beach in Nin
Tramuntana Labyrinth on Cres
25/51
© Cres Tourism BoardTramuntana Labyrinth on Cres
Korčula
26/51
© ModriDirkacKorčula
Motovun
27/51
© Igor ZirojevićMotovun
Juandres Vera for Vukovart in Vukovar
28/51
© VukovartJuandres Vera for Vukovart in Vukovar
Crikvenica
29/51
© Aleksandar GospićCrikvenica
Bjelovar
30/51
© Štefan BrajkovićBjelovar
Hvar
31/51
© Nowak LukaszHvar
Vrsar
32/51
© Vrsar Tourism BoardVrsar
Biograd na Moru
33/51
© Dream Division Split/Biograd na Moru Tourism BoardBiograd na Moru
Kornati National Park
34/51
© Kornati National ParkKornati National Park
Brtonigla
35/51
© Brtonigla Tourism BoardBrtonigla
Vir
36/51
© Apartmanija.hrVir
Makarska
37/51
© dariosMakarska
Baška Voda
38/51
© VedranBaška Voda
Komiža
39/51
© Komiža Tourism BoardKomiža
Red Lake in Imotski
40/51
© Croatian Hot SpotsRed Lake in Imotski
Stiniva Beach on Vis
41/51
© Miroslav VajdićStiniva Beach on Vis
Omiš
42/51
© Omiš Tourism BoardOmiš
Buje
43/51
© Buje Tourism BoardBuje
Folklore performance in Vinkovci
44/51
© Vinkovci Tourism BoardFolklore performance in Vinkovci
Varaždin Castle
45/51
© Zvonimir AtleticVaraždin Castle
Cavtat
46/51
© fjakaCavtat
Lastovo
47/51
© Lastovo Tourism BoardLastovo
Pag
48/51
© Anna KwiatkowskaPag
Šolta
49/51
© LennartbjŠolta
Preko on Ugljan island
50/51
© Ugljan Tourism BoardPreko on Ugljan island
Vodice
51/51
© xbrchxVodice
World-famous TV shows like Game Of Thrones, equally well known international music festivals and the country's unprecedented success at the 2018 World Cup have placed Croatia and some of its cities in the global spotlight. But just how widely is the country known beyond the big hitters like Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Pula and Split? Here's your insider's guide to the 51 most beautiful destinations to visit in Croatia.

