The best Dubrovnik beaches

Dubrovnik beaches have a quiet kind of beauty - most attract a local crowd of sunbathers, who tend to stay loyal to their favourite beach. Some are defined by their lively arcades of cafes and bars, while others are hushed half-moon bays which you'll feel lucky to have discovered.

If you're looking to enjoy Dubrovnik's beaches through a little adventuring, outdoor adventure firm Adriatic Kayak Tours (Zrinsko-Frankopanska 6) offer sea-kayaking jaunts to Lokrum and the Elafiti islands, white-water rafting in Montenegro’s Tara River Canyon, mountain biking in Konavle, and winter sea kayaking in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro.

Diving is also popular. Clubs such as Blue Planet Diving (Hotel Dubrovnik Palace, Masarykov put 20) and Navis Underwater Explorers (Copacabana beach) offer both trips and a range of different diving courses for all levels and ages.

RECOMMENDED: more great things to do in Dubrovnik.