Hong Kong
Timeout

Andaz Macau

  Hotels
  Cotai
  Andaz Macau
  2. Andaz Macau
  3. Andaz Macau
  4. Andaz Macau
  5. Andaz Macau
Andaz Macau, the largest Andaz property in the world, offers over 700 uniquely appointed rooms and suites that draw inspiration from local art, culture, and architecture. Immerse yourself in the "real Macau" experience with its stunning collection of artworks and artefacts. Situated between the neighbourhoods of Old Taipa and Coloane, the hotel provides easy access to the city's charming attractions and the world-class facilities of Galaxy Macau. It is directly connected to the Galaxy International Convention Center and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, with a dedicated check-in lounge for large MICE groups. The hotel's design pays homage to Macau's rich history, with a colour palette of forest green and earthy orange hues inspired by the lush landscapes of the locale. Don't miss the signature ‘Macau Steps’, a multi-sensory staircase that tells the stories of Macau through over 100 videos. 

Meanwhile, Andaz Kitchen, led by executive chef André Lai, offers an unforgettable all-day-dining experience with live-action cooking and a delightful array of Portuguese, Macanese, and neighbourhood dishes. Over at Andaz Bar, expert mixologist Shobit Shetty, known for his work at one of “Asia's 50 Best Bars”, crafts creative cocktails and serves local beers in an open and inviting space, complemented by sophisticated bar bites.

Address:
Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, Cotai, Macau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2888 0888
