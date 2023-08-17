W Macau is finally opening in September

The new hotel will be part of the integrated resort of Studio City and is now open for booking

Following a series of hotel launches in Macau, a new hotel destination is being added to the Cotai Strip. By September, W Macau is set to open its doors in integrated resort Studio City. Designed by the globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, the new W Hotel will boast a modern design and provide immersive experiences influenced by Hollywood movies filmed in Macau during the 1950s.

The hotel offers a total of 557 rooms, which includes 127 suites. In addition to that, it provides various amenities such as a spa, fitness centre, indoor swimming pool, and meeting and event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology. The hotel is also launching its signature recording studio, the W Sound Suite.

Photograph: Courtesy W Macau Guest room

According to W Macau - Studio City’s general manager, Adrian Chan, the hotel will offer guests a new kind of luxury that revels in bold ideas and indulges in the unexpected. “Its contemporary design elevates the guest experience through signature features, iconic Whatever/Whenever service, and dynamic programming to give them a fresh perspective of the city’s fascinating cultural legacy, a more contemporary way to stay,” he adds.

Photograph: Courtesy W Macau

Expect four beverage and food concepts that celebrate Chinese-Portuguese culture. Guests can dine at Hawker Hawker, a three-meal-period restaurant that draws inspiration from local marketplaces, and Diva, a modern Cantonese restaurant. Innovative libations can be enjoyed at Blind Tiger and the Living Room, featuring a Main Bar and a speakeasy-style bar called A.P.D. (A Perfect Dose).

Photograph: Courtesy W Macau

The hotel is now open for bookings and will officially open on September 8th. Visit wmacaustudiocity.com to book and follow W Macau – Studio City on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

