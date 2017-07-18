Tel Aviv's hip Sarona market will screen DocAviv favorites in their outdoor square this summer

From the market that has impressed with some of the hippest and most adored names in the Tel Avivian music scene all summer long, comes Sarona’s next cultural venture: DocAviv.

Starting July 24 through the end of August, Sarona will be following suit with other White City venues, and screening high quality (free!) cinema once a week at 21:00.

The five weeks of movies were selected from favorites at DocAviv, Tel Aviv’s esteemed International Documentary Film Festival and include a range of feminist tales, heartwarming romances, and shocking personal narratives.

July 24

First up is Citizen Jane: Battle for the City a film about the David-and-Goliath contest between ruthless urban planner Robert Moses and visionary activist and author Jane Jacobs in 1960’s New York. The film charts Jacobs’ personal trials and tribulations, and challenges modern notions of urbanization.

August 7

The following week continues an exploration of the themes of cities and architecture, this time in contemporary Japan with Moriyama-San. This 63-minute documentary is an intimate portrayal of a week in the life of Mr. Moriyama, an architect living in one of Japan’s most iconic houses.

August continues with screenings which offer a personal look into the lives of influential figures: Spanish politician Ada Colau and Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten.

August 14

Ada For Mayor highlights the election of Barcelona’s first female mayor

August 21

Dries captures a renowned designer's preparation for his biggest fashion show yet.

August 28

The series culminates with a collection of interviews with 8 elderly Colombian women living in the village of Jericho. In the heartwarming film The Infinite Flight of Days they reminisce about tales of love, Jesus, and betrayal from many years of life in the heart of the Andes.

Come to the southern square of Sarona with all of your movie-watching essentials (did someone say popcorn and blankets?), prepared to laugh, cry, and open your eyes to these tales of humanity.

Each film begins at 21:00 at 27 David Elazar St, in the southern square of Sarona near Claro restaurant.