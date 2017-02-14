Exclusive: The xx are doing some awesome things in Brixton soon

Could there be a more thoughtful band than The xx? Today they announced Night +Day Brixton – a series of extra events around their record-smashing seven-night run at the Brixton Academy from March 8-15.

For anyone who missed out on snagging tickets to the gigs – they sold out in a day – this is a chance to attend incredible afterparties, watch an all-day set from Jamie xx and wear your fandom proud with band merch designed by young Brixton residents.

The band spoke to us exclusively about plans like broadcasting with Reprezent FM and why Jamie's giving up his day off to DJ: 'It was originally our day off but we had the venue hired already so now it’s gonna be a daytime party for charity. It’ll be fun. Eight hours. When you DJ for that long it becomes quite meditative!’

Here's what to look out for during The xx's Night + Day Brixton:

– Jamie xx is throwing an all-day party on Sunday March 12. He'll be DJing at the O2 Academy Brixton from 2pm-8pm, with proceeds going to local charities. Presale tickets go on sale on Wed Feb 15, via www.jamiexx.com.

– There’ll be a pop-up shop at Pop Brixton selling limited edition merch, designed by local youth enterprises.

– There’s also four nights of afterparties at some excellent nearby venues. Sampha takes to the decks at The Prince of Wales for an edition of Deviation on Thur Mar 9, while the incredible Robyn joins Phonox's resident Haai for her regular Saturday session. Also check out Oscar-nominated composer and alt.pop heroine Mica Levi heads up Curl at nearby gallery space Block 338.

– You'll be able to watch a programme of films chosen by the band at daytime screenings in The Whirled Cinema. Each day will be themed by the band, with details coming soon.

– The band will also be working with Artist Pledge, a scheme which connects bands with charities and social causes. This will include local design squad Hustlebucks creating VR footage of the band at work.

And for all you jammy people clutching tickets to their Brixton gigs...

The band has also announced the incredible guests who will be joining them:

Sampha (Mar 8), Kelela (Mar 9), Robyn (Mar 10), Francis & The Lights (Mar 11), Cat Power + Jehnny Beth (Mar 13), London Contemporary Orchestra performs Mica Levi (Mar 14) and Floating Points (Mar 15). The band will also announce support DJs closer to the dates.

Wow. March looks like it's going to be xxtra special.

