The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. Meet the founders of progressive fashion and politics magazine 'Cause & Effect' as they discuss the challenges of creating a genuinely diverse product. Join the conversation at an event they're calling 'Woke... But Make it Fashion'. You'll find them at Libreria Bookshop from 7pm.

2. Experience 'Madchester' in all its glory with a talk from Mancunian rave photographer Peter Walsh at The Subculture Archives. Hear stories straight from the Haçienda of the 1980s, and find out why this nostalgic movement still has relevance for young people across the UK today.

3. Start the weekend early at Bugged Out, a night of electro, R&B and 'mutant techno' that's famed on the festival circuit. Tonight, Bugged Out is travelling to The Social on Portland street for a Thursday dance party you won't forget.