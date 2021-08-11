25. Bridgerton
When TV maverick Shonda Rhimes signed a $100 million deal with Netflix, the last thing people expected the Grey’s Anatomy creator to produce was a steamy Regency-era romp based on a series of romance novels. Fast forward a few years and Bridgerton is Netflix’s most-watched series ever, so what do we know? The show follows the aristocratic Bridgerton family, focusing on eldest daughter Daphne, who is reluctantly entering society for the first time in order to secure herself a husband. There she encounters the rakish Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, who is determined not to marry. Together the pair hatch a scheme that will ensure his bachelordom remains intact and that Daphne finds a suitable match. Adding a bit of campy drama to proceedings, however, is the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, an anonymous society newspaper columnist, fabulously voiced by Julie Andrews, who reports on the gossip and scandalous goings on in society. Think of it all as sitting somewhere between Pride and Prejudice and Gossip Girl and you get the general idea.