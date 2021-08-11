From German nihilism to talking horses, these are the best shows on Netflix

Netflix debuted its first in-house series, House of Cards, in 2013. At the time, it was a risky gambit for the streamer previously known as a mail-order video shop. A mere eight years later, Netflix is essentially a network unto itself, shelling out a near endless array of awards-bait dramas, true-crime documentaries, childrens' series, sitcoms, superhero thrillers and period romances.

Choosing what to watch amid Netflix's endless scroll can be daunting. Choose correctly and you'll be embroiled in the world of Orange is the New Black or Mindhunter. Choose wrong, and suddenly you're on a ranch with Ashton Kutcher or touring the whitest parts of Paris with some grating Yank named Emily.

We're here to help. Below is a list of Netflix's strongest original offerings, ranked from good to great. Whether you’re into documentaries, dramas or comedies, Netflix has something for you. And if you somehow run out of stuff to watch, you can always head to Amazon Prime…

Recommended: The best films streaming on Netflix right now