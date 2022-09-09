We’re officially in the era of King Charles III, here’s how to see him crowned

The Queen died at Balmoral on September 8 2022 aged 96 and her eldest son Charles automatically became King. Queen Elizabeth II’s death kicked off a plan for the days to follow, called ‘Operation London Bridge’. There will be a number of events, including a procession and a funeral held at Westminster Abbey to mourn the loss of our longest-reigning monarch. But what happens to the new King?

When does Charles become King?

Having been the heir to the throne since he was just three, Charles automatically became King when the Queen died, but he won’t be crowned for a while. Charles will be officially announced as King at the First Proclamation on Saturday September 10. There will be a ceremony at St James’s Palace and he’ll be given the title King Charles III.

So will Camilla become Queen?

No. Camilla becomes the Queen Consort, ‘consort’ being the title given to the spouse of the monarch.

When is King Charles’s coronation?

We don’t know exactly when Charles’s Coronation will take place, but it’s not expected to happen for at least a few months. When Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952 she wasn’t crowned until more than a year later. This is down to a period of mourning taking place and the sheer amount of preparation it takes to organise such a momentous ceremony.

What happens at the coronation ceremony?

On the royal family’s website it says that the coronation ceremony is ‘an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, [and] has remained essentially the same over a thousand years.

‘For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.’

During the proceedings, King Charles will take the coronation oath, he will then be anointed and blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury before being seated on the throne. He’ll then be handed the Royal Orb and Sceptre, and St Edward’s Crown will be placed on his head.

Will there be a coronation medal?

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Queen, a special commemorative medal was issued to mark the occasion. It was given to over 120,000 chosen people, including royals, government officials and members of the army, air force, navy and police. We don’t know whether there will be a King Charles III medal yet.

Which royals will be at the ceremony?

Charles’s children, Princes William and Harry, will definitely be at the coronation of their father. We don’t know yet whether Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle or either prince’s children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) will be there.



The spectacle will also be attended by the prime minister, cabinet ministers and representatives from Commonwealth and other foreign countries.

Can I go to the coronation?

Regular folk won’t actually be able to go inside the abbey for the coronation. All attendees will be people of political importance and nobility, but there will be a procession through London to mark the occasion.

How can I watch the coronation?

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was broadcast to an estimated 20 million people, alongside the 8,000 guests in attendance. It was the first time cameras were placed inside Westminster Abbey, making it an iconic moment. The exact details of King Charles III’s coronation haven’t been planned, but it will no doubt be broadcast live around the world.

Will King Charles III move into Buckingham Palace?

The King currently lives at Clarence House and there has been some speculation over the years that he’d want to stay put. But those rumours turned out not to be true, as it was reported in February 2022 that he would move into Buckingham Palace when he became King.

How old is King Charles III?

King Charles III is 73 years old, making him the oldest British monarch to ascend the throne.

Will there be a bank holiday for King Charles’s coronation?

Yes. King Charles’s coronation has already been declared a UK bank holiday by the government.

