Everything you need to know about King Charles III’s procession route

Whether you're a Royalist or not, here's how you to catch a glimpse of the new monarch and his Queen on Corrie day

Royal processions and coronations aren’t things that come around often. Crownings, three-day weekends, sparkly coaches…it all sounds great, doesn't it? But despite the Springtime festivities, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the multitude of coronation events and having to pick between a once-in-a-lifetime sighting of the Royals at Buckingham Palace or a boozy weekend at home.

Honestly, we get it.

So, whether you’re an all-out Royalist planning to go along and catch a sneak peek of the new King and his Queen, or a curious cat that fancies watching the event from home, get excited for the three-day weekend!

Here’s everything that you need to know about King Charles III’s procession route!

What is King Charles’ coronation route?

The 1.3-mile route will begin at Buckingham Palace, taking King Charles and the Queen Consort on a royal jaunt past iconic locations such as Trafalgar Square and St.James’ Park. The Royal couple will then arrive at Westminster Abbey in time for the coronation service beginning at 11 am.

After the newly crowned King and Queen Consort wrap things up at Westminster Abbey, they’ll head back on the same route, passing Whitehall and The Mall one more time, showing off their gorge new crowns to the public.

What was the route of The Queen’s coronation procession?

Back in 1953 when Lizzie was crowned Queen at the tender age of 25, she royally galavanted across London on a much larger scale. Similar to Charles’ route, The Queen’s procession started at Buckingham Palace and took her past St.James’ Park and the River Thames to her coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Following her crowning ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II was then driven in her carriage past Trafalgar Square, through to Hyde Park and round past Piccadilly Circus, then ending at Buckingham Palace - where she famously stood on the balcony, swirling her hand elegantly as she rocked her new snazzy headpiece.

In total, Queen Elizabeth’s outward procession route was 0.3 miles longer than Charles’ entire journey, and the return was about 5 miles in total.

Why is King Charles’ procession route shorter than The Queen’s?

King Charles’ procession will be much shorter than the Queen’s as it will be more ‘practical’ and based on a route that is familiar to the King and Queen Consort. But it's not all based on logistics, apparently Charles just wants a shorter and chilled-out procession that is a ‘modern’ and ‘modest’ event and to be honest, we respect that.

What coach will Charles and Camila travel in?

The King and Queen Consort will leave Buckingham Palace in the famous diamond jubilee state coach that was built to celebrate the late Queen's 60th Anniversary on the throne back in 2012. The coach will be drawn by six Windsor grey horses and will be accompanied by the sovereign's Household Cavalry.

Later in the day, on their journey back from Westminster Abbey, King Charles and Queen Camila will depart on what could quite possibly be the most fabulous carriage that any of us have ever seen - a 260-year-old golden state coach that has been used in every coronation since William IV’s way back in 1831. Now that’s fancy.

