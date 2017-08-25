Curveball

Restaurants, Contemporary European Balham
A world food restaurant with a meatball theme.

It’s been dubbed a ‘meatball restaurant’. But this hip little newcomer is more than that. Yes, many of the dishes at have a ‘spherical’ element of some sort, but happily it looks beyond the gimmick. Cooking is of the ‘world food’ variety, with big and small plates from all corners of the globe. From the little things, the best dish – as long as you don’t mind a fair bit of heat – was a soft taco, layered with tender strips of Korean-spiced beef brisket and a punchy muddle of homemade kimchi and chipotle mayo. There wasn’t anything ball-shaped in it. Did that matter? Course not.

Also good were chewy but full-flavoured lamb skewers (again, no balls) with a harissa yoghurt and a citrussy preserved lemon relish. But a Vietnamese rice noodle salad with small prawn balls was bland and lacklustre. This one had balls, just not the right kind.

And actually, compared to the good-value small plates (which you can get as a money-saving multi-buy of three or five plates), a stodgy but comforting ‘big plate’ of baked rigatoni with meatballs was on the pricey side.

Still, this is a funky little spot, with pot plants hanging from the ceiling (very ‘hanging gardens of Balham’) and achingly hip, if occasionally dippy, staff. And as one of the only food spots on pedestrian-only Hildreth Street to be open most evenings, the location is tough to beat.

By: Tania Ballantine

Venue name: Curveball
Address: 16 Hildreth St
Balham
London
SW12 9RQ
Transport: Tube: Balham.
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
I've been there on Sunday for lunch.

It was for me a total waist of money. The food was pretty expensive and it wasn't good.


I was a bit disappointed in the menu, it is not giving that much choice. You can have 3 plates for 17 pounds, but you have the choice only among 4.

The plates was not extraordinary at all. I was disappointed in the meatballs.

My friend paid £14.50 for a tomato pasta plate with some meatballs. The pasta were dry, lacking sauce.


I won't go back, and I don't recommend to anyone.

