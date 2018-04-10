A modern crêperie in the heart of Spitalfields.

NOT ALL CREPeries are created equal. Some are mere Nutella toting street-side carts. Others, like L’Ami Malo, serve inventive, comforting dishes that could very well be called a culinary triumph.

Here, the aim of the game is all in the name – L’Ami ( ‘friend’ in French) and Malo, part of the name of a town in Brittany (Saint-Malo) famous for all things crêpes/galettes – together represent what this mod eatery is all about. Located just off of the Spitalfields main drag, L’Ami Malo merges its contemporary spin on French cuisine with a friendly dining atmosphere. The waiters were indeed so welcoming that I felt like I’d been ushered into someone’s home, albeit one with very deliberate lighting and aesthetics. Squeeze in to one of the cosy tables huddled around the large windows – prime people-watching territory indeed – or grab a spot overlooking the open kitchen for a first-hand view (and sniff) of the dishes being whipped into shape.

Heavy on buckwheat – a traditional ingredient favoured for its gluten-free properties, the Asian-cum-French menu boasts dishes that range from the innocent to the indulgent. I dived straight in with the buckwheat goat’s cheese croquettes – the zingy cheese flavour perfectly complemented by accompanying roasted beetroot. However, their avocado galette maki rolls, while interesting, left me underwhelmed by comparison.

For mains, you can’t go wrong with the classic galette combo of duck egg with rich cheese & crispy bacon, or, flip the script and go for the more adventurous duck leg and braised red cabbage fusion. Both came served nice and big, and full to the brim with unexpected flavours.

To end, there are of course, crêpes. The highlight was a deconstructed cheesecake number served with poached rhubarb and crisp shards of crêpe – as beautiful to look at, or photograph, as to eat. A real #foodgasm, if you will.