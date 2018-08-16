A Middle Eastern canteen near King’s Cross station.

Middle Eat in King’s Cross is a bright, canteen-style lunch spot that specialises in Middle Eastern wraps and salad bowls. On my visit, at the peak of lunchtime, the queue was out the door, but staff were friendly under pressure and – in a lovely touch – a cheerful server handed out free falafels and fattoush to those waiting in line.

You chat to the server, who’ll build-as-you-choose (like your favourite late-night kebab shop), but there are a few ‘favourite combos’ if you’re bad at deciding. The salad bowl came with a generous portion of spicy chicken, as well as some herby tabbouleh, tangy pickled turnips and a delicious creamy hummus. And though the meat on the beef pita wrap was dry (as were the falafels in a snack pot), once they were smothered with creamy tahini and tangy garlic sauce, they both redeemed themselves and turned out to be excellent.

Generous portion sizes make Middle Eat a great lunch deal. When I go back, I’m getting a big protein bowl with a falafel pot on the side. That’s a large serve of protein, a box of falafels (with salad and tahini), a piece of pita bread and lots of salad for less than a tenner. I’ll just be sure to ask for extra sauce.