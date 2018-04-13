Heathers – The Musical

Theatre, Musicals The Other Palace , St James's Park Saturday June 9 2018 - Saturday August 4 2018
1 Love It
Save it
Heathers – The Musical
Buy tickets

The cult teen movie gets the musical theatre treatment

Well, f*** us gently with a chainsaw – 'Heathers' is finally getting the (sorta) West End musical production it deserves. Writers Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy have adapted the classic movie about a bunch of murderous teen psychopaths into a musical that's already entertained audiences in Los Angeles and Off-Broadway. Now, it's coming to London's new musical theatre hub The Other Palace with a newly revised book and a gory spattering of new songs.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will step into Winona Ryder's shoes as kilted misanthrope Veronica Sawyer: appropriately, she's fresh from a turn as the similarly murderous Wednesday in a touring production of 'The Addams Family'. 'Heathers' is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd ('Thriller', 'Carrie'). Bring your own mineral water. 

Posted:

Venue name: The Other Palace
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 12
Palace Street
London
SW1E 5JA
Transport: Tube: Victoria, St James's Park
Price: £21-£59.50
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
    • The Other Palace £21-£59.50 Buy tickets
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening