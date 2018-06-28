I and You

Theatre, Drama Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Thursday October 18 2018 - Saturday November 24 2018
I and You
Maisie Williams makes her stage debut as a housebound teen in this acclaimed American play

Beloved ‘Game of Thrones’ assassin Maisie Williams will make her stage debut this autumn, making Hampstead Theatre her choice of venue to tread the boards for the first time. She'll star in US playwright Lauren Gunderson award-winning play ‘I and You’, about Caroline, a teenage girl who has been left housebound by illness, her interactions with her friends confined to social media, until one day a classmate bursts in, demanding her help. Hampstead boss Ed Hall directs.

Posted:

Venue name: Hampstead Theatre
Contact:
Address: Eton Avenue
London
NW3 3EX
Transport: Tube: Swiss Cottage
Price: £10-£37
