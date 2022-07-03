London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Judi Dench: I Remember It Well

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Gielgud Theatre, Soho
Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth, I Remember it Well, 2022
Photo by I Remember It Well
Advertising

Time Out says

Judi Dench discusses her life and career, in conversation with Gyles Brandreth

Hot on the heels of autobiographical shows by Ian McKellen and David Suchet, here’s one from fellow stage legend Dame Judi Dench. ‘I Remember It Well’ is an ‘in conversation’ between Dench and her pal Gyles Brandreth that was supposed to run for a season at the Bridge Theatre in 2020 but got scuppered by Covid (despite managing a few dates in other places). It’s not as overtly theatrical as whippersnapper McKellen’s show, based on an old school Q&A format, but at two hours it’ll be pretty substantial as these sorts of nights go, and naturally it will all be based around one of the most extraordinary careers in British acting, from acting opposite Laurence Olivier and originating the UK role of Sally in ‘Cabaret’, on to winning Oscars, Oliviers, starring in ‘James Bond’, and much more. This new run will take place lover three weekends at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End, with the final date being streamed worldwide.

Details

Address:
Gielgud Theatre
35-37
Shaftesbury Avenue
London
W1D 6AR
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/gielgud-theatre
0844-4825130
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price:
£25-£155. Runs 2hr

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.