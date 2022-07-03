Time Out says

Hot on the heels of autobiographical shows by Ian McKellen and David Suchet, here’s one from fellow stage legend Dame Judi Dench. ‘I Remember It Well’ is an ‘in conversation’ between Dench and her pal Gyles Brandreth that was supposed to run for a season at the Bridge Theatre in 2020 but got scuppered by Covid (despite managing a few dates in other places). It’s not as overtly theatrical as whippersnapper McKellen’s show, based on an old school Q&A format, but at two hours it’ll be pretty substantial as these sorts of nights go, and naturally it will all be based around one of the most extraordinary careers in British acting, from acting opposite Laurence Olivier and originating the UK role of Sally in ‘Cabaret’, on to winning Oscars, Oliviers, starring in ‘James Bond’, and much more. This new run will take place lover three weekends at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End, with the final date being streamed worldwide.