Measure for Measure

Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden alternate the roles of Angelo and Isabella in Shakespeare's dark comedy

In a production of Shakespeare’s dark moral satire so high concept it's somewhere in the ionosphere, stars Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden will alternate the roles of puritanical deputy duke of Venice Angelo and his virtuous victim Isabella. The production – directed by outgoing Donmar boss Josie Rourke – will be set in 1604 and 2018, with the role switch presumably corresponding with the temporal one. It sounds very much of a piece with the zeitgeisty, post-gender era of Shakespeare productions we're moving into, though at the same time it sounds so hifalutin it's difficult to entirely know what to expect.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on May 9.